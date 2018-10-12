PROActive Physical Therapy opens office in Manlius YMCA

PROActive Physical Therapy recently opened its third regional office in the Manlius YMCA. (submitted photo)

By Jason Emerson

editor

PROActive Physical Therapy, a locally owned private practice that has been serving Central New York for the past 20 years, has opened a new office in the Manlius YMCA.

“We wanted to expand because our philosophy and business model is a patient-first model that is not, unfortunately, the norm in the world of physical therapy. We had the opportunity to acquire space in the Manlius YMCA and everything just worked out really well,” said Dr. Nate Loughlin, co-owner and board certified orthopedic clinical specialist.

This is PROActive’s third office, with locations also in Waterville and North Syracuse.

PROActive Physical Therapy offers services for orthopedic manual therapy/spine rehab, industrial rehab, hand therapy, sports medicine, concussion/neurological issues, vestibular/fall prevention, pre- and post-op needs and chronic pain. In other words, they do “a little bit of everything,” catering to issues from older adults with balance issues to high school athletes to weekend warriors, Loughlin said. PROActive also has on staff a therapist who specializes in neurological conditions and can address needs such as Parkinson’s Disease, vertigo, and post-concussion issues.

Loughlin said the practice prides itself on individualized care and attention, using the most modern research to guide the treatment approach and getting results in the fewest visits possible. This “Fewest Visit Conditions” philosophy is part of PROActive’s certification in “Evidence Based Practice” — the first clinic in the Northeast and the only one in New York to have this certification distinction.

Evidence Based Practice means the team at PROActive keeps current on the latest medical research to help drive their care. This, combined with their therapists’ training and experience, and a focus on each patient’s individual needs, works to reap the most benefit in the fewest number of visits, Loughlin said.

“Instead of all the fluff, we just focus on the things that are shown to be the best way to get whatever the condition is better,” he said. “Nowadays, people have high co-pays and deductibles and less time; people don’t have three days a week to come in — if we can get people in and out in the fewest number of times possible while treating their conditions, everybody is happy across the board.”

PROActive Physical Therapy is located in the Manlius YMCA, at 140 West Seneca St., Manlius. They accept all insurances, commercial, private and workers compensation, but do not accept Medicaid.

For more information, visit PROActivePTclinics.com or call 315-692-2336.

