Community Bank N.A. washes store windows, donates to charity

Oct 05, 2018 Jason Emerson Business, Cazenovia Republican
Community Bank N.A. of Cazenovia last Friday donated $250 to the Cazenovia American Legion Post 88. (submitted photo)
Employees of Community Bank N.A. of Cazenovia last Friday, Sept. 28, celebrated Good Neighbor Day by washing storefront windows in the village historic business district and donating $250 to the Cazenovia American Legion Post 88.
“National Good Neighbor Day was a chance to thank and highlight our neighbors who do so much for our community,” said Barbara Houghton, Cazenovia branch manager. “Going the extra mile for our neighbors is a fundamental part of our values.”
Community Bank N.A. branches across New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts celebrated National Good Neighbor Day this year on Sept. 28 by engaging in neighborly activities and donating to community causes. Community Bank N.A. allotted $250 per branch to donate to a charity of its choice. In total, Community Bank N.A. donated $55,250 to local nonprofits throughout its four-state footprint, with 27 branches across Central New York contributing $6,750 to local nonprofits of their choice.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Oct 05, 2018 0
Oct 05, 2018 0
Oct 05, 2018 0
Oct 05, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Oct 05, 2018
Oct 05, 2018
Oct 05, 2018
Oct 05, 2018
Oct 05, 2018