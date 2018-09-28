 

Sep 28, 2018 Business, Cazenovia Republican

Cazenovia College Fashion Design Program and The Key to partner

The Cazenovia College fashion design program has partnered with The Key on Albany Street in Cazenovia for a window-display competition with the students enrolled in the fashion styling class, taught by Instructor Elise Thayer. The course prepares students on how to attract customers into the store by using visual merchandising techniques such as color theory, textures and composition to captivate the customer’s attention, create awareness and simultaneously increase brand loyalty.

Beginning October 1, four themes will be featured in the windows with varying concepts ranging from vintage to seasonal looks. All customers, students and community members are encouraged to vote for their favorite window display. Voting slips will be available inside the store.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

