Goodbye Burger King, hello O’Reilly

The former Burger King in the village of Baldwinsville was torn down last week. In its place, O’Reilly Auto Parts will build a store starting in 2019. (Courtesy of Gregg Humphrey)

Demolition took place last week on the corner of East Genesee and Mechanic streets to make way for a new O’Reilly Auto Parts store. The site at 49 E. Genesee St. once was home to Burger King and its predecessor, a Carrols restaurant.

According to Lee Robbins, who commented on the Village of Baldwinsville Code Enforcement Facebook page, the site also once housed the Moose Club.

The Messenger reported last year that O’Reilly Auto Parts was in talks with the village to build a store there. Baldwinsville Code Enforcement Officer Gregg Humphrey said construction construction is set to begin in 2019.

“The latest is a spring start to construction,” Humphrey told the Messenger.

O’Reilly Auto Parts has more than 5,000 stores across 47 states. The company celebrated its 60th anniversary in December 2017.

