BEE LOCAL: Apparel Brothers

Sep 26, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Business, News
Andrew Levin, Owner
113 Syracuse St., Baldwinsville
(315) 935-9288
A: I try to solve the problem of “What do I wear today?” There are so many options when it comes to buying clothes. I have grown up loving sports and personalized clothing myself, so I offer products that help people express themselves through clothing and accessories. My goal is to help fit everyone with their favorite shirt.
A: My goal is to provide a good quality product at a reasonable price. Each order is just as important as the last. I set high standards for quality and always strive to maintain those standards. Listening to the customer and delivering exactly what they are looking for is important.
A: I am originally from Baldwinsville; I grew up and went to high school here. I have lived in big cities throughout the United States and I can say moving back to Baldwinsville is one of the best decisions I have made. This September I am celebrating one year in business. The Baldwinsville community has been unbelievably supportive.
A: The best part of being located in Baldwinsville is the people. It is such a tight knit community and everyone knows everyone. I enjoy talking with each individual who comes in the shop — about their kids and families, high school memories and, well, just about anything topic that comes up.
A: I hope to continue to grow the business over the next five years and more to follow. I envision Apparel Brothers being “The Go-To Place,” not only for Baldwinsville gear, but for any business needs, annual events, special occasions or your favorite shirt.
A: The most satisfying moments, and there are many, are seeing the smiles on the faces when they get their orders or hearing the stories about their kids sleeping in their new shirt or wearing it for a week straight.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
