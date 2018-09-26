BEE LOCAL: Apparel Brothers

Apparel Brothers

Andrew Levin, Owner

113 Syracuse St., Baldwinsville

(315) 935-9288

Facebook.com/ApparelBrothers

Q: What problem does your business/organization solve?

A: I try to solve the problem of “What do I wear today?” There are so many options when it comes to buying clothes. I have grown up loving sports and personalized clothing myself, so I offer products that help people express themselves through clothing and accessories. My goal is to help fit everyone with their favorite shirt.

Q: Why does your product or service stand out?

A: My goal is to provide a good quality product at a reasonable price. Each order is just as important as the last. I set high standards for quality and always strive to maintain those standards. Listening to the customer and delivering exactly what they are looking for is important.

Q: Why did you choose to locate your business in B’ville?

A: I am originally from Baldwinsville; I grew up and went to high school here. I have lived in big cities throughout the United States and I can say moving back to Baldwinsville is one of the best decisions I have made. This September I am celebrating one year in business. The Baldwinsville community has been unbelievably supportive.

Q: What is your favorite part about the B’ville community?

A: The best part of being located in Baldwinsville is the people. It is such a tight knit community and everyone knows everyone. I enjoy talking with each individual who comes in the shop — about their kids and families, high school memories and, well, just about anything topic that comes up.

Q: What do you see for your business/organization in the next five years?

A: I hope to continue to grow the business over the next five years and more to follow. I envision Apparel Brothers being “The Go-To Place,” not only for Baldwinsville gear, but for any business needs, annual events, special occasions or your favorite shirt.

Q: What has been your most satisfying moment in operating your business?

A: The most satisfying moments, and there are many, are seeing the smiles on the faces when they get their orders or hearing the stories about their kids sleeping in their new shirt or wearing it for a week straight.

