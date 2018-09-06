East Syracuse Chevrolet raises $2,500 to support special needs families

East Syracuse Chevrolet owner Gino Barbuto, right, presents a check for $2,500 to Kate Houck, executive director of David’s Refuge, during a ceremony on Sept. 6 at East Syracuse Chevrolet. The money was raised during a two-week period in August when the car dealer pledged to donate a percentage of each vehicle sold to David’s Refuge. (photo by Jason Emerson)

Four local couples/single parents who are currently raising a child with special needs or life-threatening illness will be treated to weekend respites over the coming year thanks to a recent donation to David’s Refuge made by East Syracuse Chevrolet.

For two weeks in August, East Syracuse Chevrolet owner Gino Barbuto pledged to donate a percentage of each vehicle sold to David’s Refuge. The endeavor raised $2,500 — and contributed to another $600 that David’s Refuge officials raised during the car dealer’s tent sale that month.

A check for the $2,500 donation was given to Kate Houck, executive director of David’s Refuge, during a presentation ceremony on Sept. 6. The funds will completely support four respite weekends including a two-night stay, two dinners and other amenities for four local couples/single parents who are currently raising a child with special needs or life-threatening illness.

“This is huge for us,” said Christine Corbett, director of philanthropy for David’s Refuge. “We are extremely grateful and thank Gino and the entire team at East Syracuse Chevrolet for the work they put in … giving back to the community means a lot in their corporate culture. They way they leverage their community platform to bring friends, donors and volunteers to David’s Refuge is just such a gift.”

David’s Refuge began serving parents seven years ago, with just over 40 couples helped during the first year. This year, David’s Refuge will serve over 250 couples and in 2019 and will grow to serve 350 couples.

“Everything that David’s refuge does is just amazing … it’s been a great relationship,” said Barbuto. “I met them four years ago and heard about what they do. It was intriguing to me, and something not many people think about — if you don’t have kids with special needs you don’t tend to think about what those parents go through.”

David’s Refuge is currently preparing for its annual Taste of David’s Refuge on Sept. 21 at RedBarn20 in Cazenovia. The evening of food, drinks and live and silent auctions raises funds to support the organization’s mission. (Click here for previous story.)

For more information about David’s Refuge or the Taste of David’s Refuge, call 315-682-4204 or visit davidsrefuge.org.

