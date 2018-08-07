East Syracuse manufacturer to lay off nearly 70 percent of workers

Aug 07, 2018 Jason Emerson Business, Eagle Bulletin
Staff Writer
Nearly 70 percent of workers at Advanced Motors and Drives will be laid of starting this month, as 51 of 74 workers will leave between August and March.
A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice was filed with New York State on July 17 by the East Syracuse maker of electric pump motors located at 6268 East Molloy Road, citing “economic” reasons for the major layoff.
According to the notice, the layoffs will begin this August, with four workers being let go, another four in September, another 11 in December and 32 more workers in March.
Employees are currently not represented by a union.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
