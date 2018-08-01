Manlius home proposed to become physical therapy and chiropractic office

Hand On Physical Therapy has been proposed to renovate a Manlius home on Washington Boulevard into a physical therapy and chiropractic office. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

A new physical therapy and chiropractic office may be coming to Manlius — and it may be located inside a renovated single-family home.

On July 25, the Onondaga County Planning Board (OCPB) approved a site plan application to convert an existing but unoccupied single-family house into a physical therapy and chiropractic office — called Hands On Physical Therapy — located at 100 Washington Boulevard in Manlius.

Proposed by Fayetteville Physical Therapist Mark Van Alstyne, the site is located on a 0.27-acre parcel within a residential neighborhood, zoned at Residential Multiple-Use (RM), situated along the mile stretch of East Genesee Street between the Village of Fayetteville and Town of DeWitt.

Other residential lots along the East Genesee Street corridor have also been converted to commercial/service uses.

The site contains an existing one-story frame house with an attached garage, a shed (to be removed) and an existing driveway on Washington Boulevard (to be repaved).

The proposed site plan shows an asphalt parking area for four spaces on the north side of the building, approximately 50 feet from a neighboring residence, a wood framed front porch, steps, a ramp and railings, a 14-foot by six-inch driveway extension (total driveway width to be 44 feet) and a row of landscaping between the parking area and remaining lawn.

While the OCPB determined that the referral would have no significant inter-community or county-wide implications, members from the board recommended a reduced driveway width more consistent with neighboring land uses and additional landscaping to aid in stormwater management and to provide further parking lot screening for nearby residences.

