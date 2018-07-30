Haylor, Freyer & Coon: Insuring all you value

Jul 30, 2018 Jennifer Wing Business, News, Progress
Haylor, Freyer & Coon Inc. has been serving Central New York since 1928. During their 90-year history their mission has always been to provide exceptional service and solutions to their customer and community. When you work with the team from HF&C for your insurance program, not only do you get a trusted advisor, you get a local member of the community, someone committed to this community and making it the best it can be. Their team lives and works here in Syracuse and the surrounding neighborhoods and They’re a great resource for insuring all you value!
Whatever the need, home, auto, pet, life, boat, they’ve got you covered. Let the team at HF&C provide you and your family a no-obligation analysis of your current coverage, identifying how to best protect you. They will work on your behalf to create a comprehensive plan tailored to your specific needs, with the right carrier partner and of course do it all with the exceptional service offered through their dedicated/licensed Account Management Team.
Remember, if it’s been a while since you’ve talked with your agent, things may have changed. Far too many in the insurance industry promote the dangerous myth that all insurance is the same. In fact, the protection provide by different policies can vary widely in ways that are hard for even the most savvy consumer to discern. A no obligation policy review can you you peace of mind that your protecting the things that matter most to you and your family. Give them a call today. 315-451-1500 / haylor.com.
Jul 30, 2018 0
Jul 30, 2018 0
Jul 30, 2018 0
Jul 29, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 30, 2018
Jul 30, 2018
Jul 30, 2018
Jul 30, 2018
Jul 30, 2018
Jul 30, 2018