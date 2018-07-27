Does your vehicle contain locally manufactured Marquardt products?

Jul 27, 2018 Jennifer Wing Business, News, Progress
If you have ever operated a vehicle, snowmobile, excavator or drill, chances are, you have probably used a Marquardt switch. (Submitted photo)
Though few people realize it, today’s ordinary, everyday activities – the flip of a switch or push of a button – would not be possible if not for the exceptional group of 10,000 employees operating at Marquardt’s 19 global locations. Marquardt designs and builds electronic switches and control systems for top corporations in several major industries all over the world, including the automotive, off-road, home appliance and power tool industry.
If you have ever operated a vehicle, snowmobile, excavator or drill, chances are you have probably used a Marquardt switch. If you use the push-button to start your car, the steering-wheel switch to turn on your cruise control, or the jog-dial switch to change your terrain settings from snow to sport, you might be using Marquardt switches on a daily basis, developed and manufactured right here in Cazenovia, Marquardt’s North American headquarters.
Marquardt operates in a specialty market that is transforming at an extraordinary pace. In recent years, the integration of highly-sophisticated entertainment and safety technologies into automobiles, off-road vehicles and power tools has played a major role in Marquardt’s growth and development.
Dr. Harald Marquardt, chief executive officer of the Marquardt Group, said Marquardt has been able to remain competitive largely due to its ability to evolve.
“As a partner of leading brands, we’re active in a number of future, growing sectors with a huge dynamic. In order to continue offering our customers the best possible solutions, we are investing immensely in research and development, training and furthering the education of our employees, while creating a whole host of new jobs and locations,” said Dr. Marquardt.
Marquardt Cazenovia is anticipating the addition of 30 new production positions as a result of several new General Motors projects for trucks and SUVs, slated to begin production by mid-2018.
From production, engineering and administrative positions, to apprenticeships and paid internships, the company offers a multitude of opportunities for prospective employees.
“We foster a company culture that encourages the unique ideas and talents of all of our employees,” said Kirk Wardell, president of Marquardt N.A. “Many of our employees benefit from our training and tuition assistance programs. Marquardt will provide you with the structure to be successful – as long as you are motivated and willing, you will have opportunities to advance far in this company.”
Marquardt is currently hiring mechanical, electrical and quality engineers, as well as assembly, electronic production, molding and warehouse associates. To learn more about Marquardt and open positions, visit its website at us.marquardt.com/careers.
