Crouse Health earns designation, receives award

Crouse Health has received certification from DNV GL – Healthcare as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, reflecting the highest level of regional experience for the treatment of serious stroke events. DNV GL Healthcare is one of the leading accrediting agencies in the U.S.
The DNV GL – Healthcare Comprehensive Stroke Center certification is based on quality standards established by the federal Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association, and affirms that the recipient hospital addresses the full spectrum of stroke care – diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education while establishing clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.
With this latest designation, Crouse becomes one of just 10 hospitals in New York state to have earned Comprehensive Stroke Center certification.
“Not only is this great news for Crouse, it is also great news for our patients and the community,” said Crouse Health CEO Kimberly Boynton. “Working together with our physicians, nurses, interventional techs and the rest of the clinical team, this designation is a reflection of Crouse’s clinical excellence in meeting the most rigorous quality and process standards in treating stroke.”
Crouse has been a New York state-designated Primary Stroke Center since 2007. Comprehensive stroke centers are typically the largest, best-equipped hospitals in a given geographical area that can treat any kind of stroke or stroke complication. Crouse is the only hospital in the region equipped with two hybrid operating room suites, allowing the stroke team to provide the most advanced endovascular stroke rescue capabilities.
“With stroke care you must have the best clinicians and resources, but also the ability to act organizationally with extreme efficiency because of the time-critical nature of these events,” said Tarakad Ramachandran, MD, medical director of Crouse’s stroke program. “Official certification from DNV GL validates all the effort we have put into this program to ensure the health and safety of our patients.”
“Achieving certification shows commitment to excellence,” said Patrick Horine, CEO of DNV GL – Healthcare. “And it helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level.”
Crouse Health has received the Mission: Lifeline Gold Receiving Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 911 call, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. The initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.
Crouse earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.
“Crouse is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Lynne Shopiro, cardiac services administrator. “We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in cardiac care through Mission: Lifeline.”
“We commend Crouse Health for this award in recognition for following evidence-based guidelines for timely heart attack treatment,” said Tim Henry, M.D., chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee. “We applaud the significant institutional commitment to their critical role in the system of care for quickly and appropriately treating heart attack patients.”
About Mission: Lifeline
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps hospitals and emergency medical services develop systems of care that follow proven standards and procedures for STEMI patients. The program works by mobilizing teams across the continuum of care to implement American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Foundation clinical treatment guidelines. For more information, visit heart.org.
