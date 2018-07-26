Innovation keeps St. Camillus nifty at fifty

Jul 26, 2018 Jennifer Wing Business, News, Progress
WANTED: ST. CAMILLUS’ “FRIENDS” AND VOLUNTEERS: The Friends of St. Camillus is a volunteer membership that enhances the daily quality of life of St. Camillus residents and patients. Pictured from left is Shirley Cruickshank and Cheryl Crockett, who recently served as co-chairs for Friends’ “Thank you for being a Friend!” benefit fashion show. Friends’ services include staffing St. Camillus’ Gift Shop with much needed compassionate and reliable volunteers. To volunteer, please contact Mary Ellen Steele at 315-488-2951.
Community Relations Director, The Centers at St. Camillus
Just like many of Central New York’s youngest baby boomers on the cusp of their 50th birthday, The Centers at St. Camillus will soon be eligible to become a proud, card-carrying member of the AARP.
Nestled on the near west side of Syracuse between Tipp Hill and Fairmount, St. Camillus (opened in 1969) and its affiliate Integrity Home Care (in 1996) are voluntary, not-for-profit organizations dedicated to caring for life through a broad range of health services for adults.
St. Camillus’ six primary health care programs and services include residential skilled nursing, short term rehabilitation, brain injury rehabilitation (the only state-certified program in central and upstate New York), home care (certified and licensed), adult day (medical and social) and medical transportation.
Most of the 3,500 people St. Camillus serves annually live at home or in the community, of which nearly 500 are able to return home each year from one of their inpatient rehabilitation stays.
St. Camillus’ primary source of funding is through the government, mainly Medicaid, which unfortunately doesn’t cover the cost of care. That’s why fundraising through grants, private donations and special events make such a difference to St. Camillus and the people they serve.
Compassion motivates and innovation inspires St. Camillus to continually modify its programs and services in response to rapidly changing health care system changes. They are currently working diligently to enhance their capabilities to treat increasingly complex patients.
Recent initiatives at St. Camillus include converting to another Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system through a generous Capital Restructuring Finance Program Grant and partnering with other area agencies to create the Collaborations for Health Project team which secured funding to strengthen our area’s Behavioral Health infrastructure and reduce hospital emergency room use.
Additionally, St. Camillus, in collaboration with Christopher Community Inc., received a $2.5M Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative (ESSHI) award to support 20 MRT (Medicaid Redesign Team) residents who are frail elderly individuals with a physical disability or chronic condition currently in a nursing home or at risk of placement and can safely live in the community. As a result, the new Harborbrook Apartments at The Centers at St. Camillus are opening this summer.
Most of us realize that change can be good, especially when it’s for the better. What won’t change is St. Camillus’ focus on quality care and quality of life for all their residents, patients and families.
