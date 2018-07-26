 

Eye Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons of CNY help patients look as good as they feel

Doctors Bersani, Hill and Carruth are board-certified opthalmologists and accredited plastic surgeons. (Submitted photo)

Given the relatively high value placed on a youthful appearance in today’s society, it is not surprising that patients often seek ways to rejuvenate the face by delaying the social effects of age and gravity. At Eye Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons of CNY (EPRS), Doctors Bersani, Hill and Carruth strive to make their patients look as good as they feel. With the use of skin care, cosmetic injectables and surgical procedures, the doctors and EPRS will tailor and individualized an approach to facial rejuvenation for each patient.

Skin care is essential in maintaining a youthful appearance. EPRS provides Obagi products and the doctors perform glycolic acid peels. The combination of these products help speed cell turnover, stimulate cell regeneration, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, lighten age spots and decrease pore size helping with acne.

Demands for noninvasive aesthetic procedure is constantly increasing. Accordingly, neurotoxins (Botox, Disport, Xeomin) and soft tissue fillers have made facial rejuvenation more accessible to patients seeking less expensive, less disabling and lower risk minimally invasive facial rejuvenation. Neurotoxins work best for dynamic wrinkles, but do not completely eliminated “static” wrinkles or gravitational changes. By contrast, fillers are an excellent choice to address static wrinkles and can also be used as volumizing agents to augment facial volume. Thus, neurotoxins and fillers are an excellent noninvasive combination for facial rejuvenation in selected patients.

Surgery still remains the mainstay for correcting many of the effects of time and gravity. With time, the eyebrows can become heavy and the upper lids can develop heavy folds of skin. Either in isolation or in combination, brow and lid drooping can give the appearance of aging and fatigue and can sometimes even affect peripheral vision. The lower lids can also become quite puffy and the mid face can descend. Given their ophthalmic background, Drs. Bersani, Hill and Carruth are experts in periocular surgical procedures and commonly perform brow lifts, upper eyelid blepharoplasty, upper eyelid ptosis repair, lower eyelid blepharoplasty and mid face lift.

There is no single cookie cutter approach to facial rejuvenation. The team at EPRS will individualize their approach to each patient to achieve natural and cosmetically pleasing results. Make an appointment today and start looking as good as you feel!

