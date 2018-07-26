Dr. Suzanne Shapero: Continuously striving to be on the leading edge of dentistry

Jul 26, 2018 Jennifer Wing Business, News, Progress
Dr. Suzanne Shapero (Submitted photo)
The office of Dr. Suzanne Shapero is expanding, improving and updating. As with all aspects of healthcare, it is important not only to stay current, but to be on the leading edge of the profession. Dr. Shapero and her staff have done just that.
They recently began offering conscious sedation for large procedures as well as a way to accommodate patients experiencing dental fear.
They have spent the last year completing extensive certification and training in the areas of dental implants, as well as the adjunct services of bone and soft tissue grafting. In June, Dr. Shapero attended a five-day intensive course in advanced implant placement with the New York Implant Institute. In 2016 Dr. Shapero traveled in Padua, Italy for hands-on surgical training in the latest implant techniques. In addition, she toured the factory and was shown the company’s extensive precision and quality control.
Dr. Shapero completed surgical training and certification through the New York Dental Implant Institute. This training allows her to place implants that replace missing teeth or to be used as retainers for both upper and lower dentures.
She is involved in several local dental and business organizations including serving as President Elect of the Onondaga County Dental Society for the year 2018.
During implant placement as well as many other surgical procedures, it is often necessary to use collagen membranes. Dr. Shapero’s office now has a licensed phlebotomist on staff giving them the ability to make membranes directly from the patient’s own blood. According to the doctor, “ this technique allows for faster healing with less pain and less risk of infection. Our results have far exceeded expectations.”
Dr. Shapero’s practice focuses not only on general preventative care, but also pediatric services, and cosmetic procedures. With her expert point of view, Dr. Shapero discussed with me oral health and wellness. To help prevent gum disease and tooth decay, individuals should visit a professional bi-annually as well as brush and floss twice a day, especially before bed. Those who do not brush their teeth regularly tend to have tooth decay, infected gums and bad breath. Attempting to have all of their patients use them, Dr. Shapero is a huge advocate of electric toothbrushes and water flossers. “In those that do use them, we see dramatic improvements in oral health.”
With passion and pride in all that she does, Dr. Shapero makes sure that all of her patients are treated like family. “Every day my staff and I give lots of love and encouragement. I always tell my staff, that there are lots of competent dentists out there. The most important thing we provide is love, compassion and concern. For the most part, that is what everyone is looking for in dentistry and life.”
Dr. Shapero received her Doctorate of Dental Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh. Her practice is located at 1 Charlotte St., Baldwinsville, across from the police station in the old post office building opposite the village hall.
To learn more call 315-635-6643 or visit them online at baldwinsvilledentist.com.
