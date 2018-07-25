Legacy Nursing Solutions: family caring for family

Jul 25, 2018 Jennifer Wing Business, News, Progress
Legacy Nursing Solutions is a generation of nurses and caregivers taking care of other generations.
They strive to put smiles on faces and make every day for each client happy, enjoyable and stress-free. The company has brought meaning and old-fashioned caring back to the lives of families, so they can be at peace knowing that Legacy Nursing is there, bringing utmost care and happiness to their loved ones. Legacy Nursing is family caring for family, because they view your loved one as their own and treat them as they would a part of their own family.
Q: It’s been a really hot summer. How does the heat affect our elderly population and what can I do to help?
A: For everyone, staying hydrated is crucial. Hydration helps in regulating a normal body temperature, regardless of the temperature outside. However, as we age, our bodies become less efficient in regulation and this leaves us in danger of heat illnesses. Encourage the drinking of water all day and watch out for abnormalities such as excessive sweating, tiredness, dizziness and muscle cramps. Dehydration can lead to heat stroke, which can be detrimental within 10-15 minutes. In any instance where you don’t feel comfortable or are unsure, always call 911.
Q: What advice do you have for those who are feeling overwhelmed with managing not only their own children, but their parents, grandparents or loved ones?
A: First of all, it’s important to remember: you’re not alone. The term for those in your position is the “sandwiched generation.” People such as you endeavor to provide financial, mental and physical support for their children and parents. On average adults are spending over $10,000 a year on care alone for their families. Many people are supporting three generations: themselves, their children and their parents. Not only can this be exasperating for your financial status, but it can put a huge strain on your personal time, health and career progression as well. Being in the role of a sandwiched generation can feel like an unyielding burden, but please know it’s okay to seek help.
Q: How does one identify signs of dementia in the elderly?
A: The signs of dementia can be tricky. Patients and their loved ones tend to mistake the top symptoms of dementia, including memory loss and declining motor function, for just normal aging processes. Turning a blind eye up to the rising epidemic of dementia is dangerous both for the person who is suffering and others. Declining motor function may be the hardest symptom to decipher. As we age, daily activities may, naturally, become overwhelming but the turning point is when the person’s safety becomes jeopardized. Driving, cooking and even walking add surprise elements of danger. For memory loss, make sure to acknowledge not only forgetting short term instances but also the mixing of past memories with current events. It is never easy to come to terms with dementia. It is an ailment that can change someone overnight; however, recognizing the signs early can relieve stress for not only the patient but for the family as well. If the time comes and assistance is needed, call for help.
For more information about Legacy Nursing and Homecare, PLLC, call 315-256-3210 or email ElizabethAOConnor9@gmail.com.
Jul 25, 2018 0
Jul 25, 2018 0
Jul 25, 2018 0
Jul 25, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 25, 2018
Jul 25, 2018