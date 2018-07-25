BEE LOCAL: Seneca Savings

Founded in 1928, Seneca Savings offers a wide variety of personal and business banking services.

Seneca Savings

Laurie L. Ucher, VP regional manager

35 Oswego St., Baldwinsville

(315) 303-3370

senecasavings.com

Q: What problem does your business/organization solve?

A: Seneca Savings is focused on the financial needs of our community. We offer a wide variety of personal and business banking services, including enhanced features and no-cost benefits. We are also a portfolio lender, which means that we originate and service our loans locally. This allows our expert team of lenders to help our community with buying the home of their dreams or expanding their business.

Q: Why does your product or service stand out?

A: Seneca Savings cares. We are a local mutual savings overseen by trustees who represent the best interests of our customers in the communities we represent. Seneca Savings is committed to building relationships that empower our customers and our employees to achieve their dreams.

Q: Why did you choose to locate in B’ville, and why do you keep your business/organization in B’ville?

A: Seneca Savings is committed to excellence in the community. In 1928 our founders established Seneca Federal Savings and Loan Association to serve and support the financial needs of the people in the community of Baldwinsville. Now known as Seneca Savings, we remain committed to serving those needs. We have expanded to serve the communities of Liverpool and North Syracuse, but our foundational branch and executive team proudly remain in Baldwinsville.

Q: What is your favorite part about the B’ville community?

A: There is a sense of pride in this community. People are proud to say that they live in Baldwinsville and we are equally proud to say that we are headquartered in Baldwinsville. We are completely overwhelmed by the response of the community and the business participants in our 90th Anniversary Celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 21 in Mercer Park. There will be live entertainment, a kids’ corner, 92.1 The Wolf broadcasting live from downtown Baldwinsville, food trucks on site, a dunk tank, a pie eating contest (thank you to B’ville Diner for donating the pies) and all proceeds will be donated to Clear Path for Veterans and the Baldwinsville Volunteer Center. This will be a family fun celebration — something for everyone!

Q: If you were to tell one person(s) “thank you” for helping you become the person you are today or your business/organization become what it is today, who would it be and what did they do?

A: Seneca Savings would like to thank the wonderful Baldwinsville community for helping us become the business it is today. We have now served Baldwinsville for 90 years. We could not have accomplished this without the loyalty of the community we serve. We strive to return the Baldwinsville community’s loyalty on a daily basis. Whether it is providing mortgage loans to those looking for homes, small business loans for that entrepreneur, offering Simply Free Checking (yes, free) to everyone, or just simply telling every customer “thank you for your business” on a daily basis.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story