Hematology-Oncology Associates’ CyberKnife more precise, faster, effective

Jul 24, 2018
Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York (HOA) recently replaced their original CyberKnife with an updated, even more precise, faster and effective version known as the CyberKnife M6 Series. (Submitted photo)
After 10 years of impressive clinical outcomes, remarkable pain relief and new hope for cancer patients, Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York (HOA) recently replaced their original CyberKnife with an updated, even more precise, faster and effective version known as the CyberKnife M6 Series. The new CyberKnife (CK) remains the only FDA approved completely Robotic Stereotactic Radiosurgery System available in the world that targets and destroys previously inaccessible tumors. The new CK delivers dose with sub-millimeter accuracy, even to moving targets. The radiation dose adjusts automatically in real-time to respiration and other changes in tumor position. It has anatomy-specific tracking and treatment delivery solutions for brain, spine, lung and prostate. “In addition to being a proven and effective alternative to surgery or conventional radiation for many types of cancer, patient throughput advancements, reduced treatment times and greater efficiency is also seen with this updated model,” said Tracy E. Alpert, MD, Board Certified Radiation Oncologist, Partner and Director of the Radiation Oncology program at Hematology-Oncology Associates.
Sub-millimeter accuracy means effective treatment with less harm to healthy tissue and long term negative effects. Hematology-Oncology Associate’s Brittonfield office remains home to the one and only CyberKnife in Central New York!
The CyberKnife continues to demonstrate the efficacy and long term success of treating cancers. It has become a standard option for prostate cancer treatment and unlike conventional radiation/IMRT, only the CyberKnife has a five-day treatment regime instead of a 45-day treatment regime for prostate cancer. This not only saves patients time and anxiety, it cuts down on co-pays and the overall costs of treating prostate cancer. In addition, over 9 years of data shows profiles on sparing healthy tissues, namely rectum and bladder, to be better than IMRT when the CyberKnife was used for prostate treatment.
Collaboration with physicians of other specialties, such as neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, urology, GI, ENT, and general surgery continues at HOA. Specialists maintain their relationship with their patients by being involved in the planning of this procedure. Multidisciplinary teams of physicians and clinical staff also review cases and discuss treatment options and the management of care.
HOA is privileged to provide this cutting-edge treatment option to patients. It provides opportunities in cancer care that do not exist at any other facility in Central New York. Hematology-Oncology Associates is also the only cancer practice in CNY Certified for Quality by ASCO – The American Society of Clinical Oncology.
