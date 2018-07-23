 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Ra-Lin Sporting Goods offers value, convenience

Jul 23, 2018 Business, News, Progress

Ra-Lin Sporting Goods offers value, convenience

David Steinberg

By Cheryl Seligman

At Ra-Lin Sporting Goods, the great value of the products parallels the shop’s convenience. With affordable prices and excellent service, it’s easy to see why new customers keep stopping in.

Ra-Lin Sporting Goods has been family-owned and operated since 1959, said David Steinberg, a second-generation owner. He began working at the store as an employee for his father. The business has also remained in the same location — 625 Burnet Ave., Syracuse — over the years.

The merchandise selection includes binoculars, pocket knives, some winter clothing and darts, which are still a big hit and have grown in popularity over the years, Steinberg said.

While many places continue to boast that they have “the newest thing since sliced bread,” Steinberg said, Ra-Lin Sporting Goods has stuck to selling what customers have always wanted and needed over the past years. And despite the uncertain market, business has been pretty good.

In addition to the store’s “staple” items, Ra-Lin Sporting Goods also sells firearms and related products within the new gun regulation laws.

Steinberg has noticed a great deal of new customers coming into the store, many who are firsttime buyers of the merchandise items offered at Ra-Lin Sporting Goods. He’s also seen an increase in the number of handicapped customers, which he believes could be attributed to the convenience.

“It’s not like a mall where you have to park hundreds of feet away from the door to buy one item,” Steinberg said. The large parking lot is just outside the store, and is well lit at night.

Ra-Lin Sporting Goods tries to offer products at the most affordable prices, and expects to continue doing so for many years to come.

For more information, call Steinberg and his staff directly at 315-472-7874.

 

 

Comment on this Story

Antique and Classic Boat Show returns this weekend

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling