Make a splash in old forge

Enchanted Forest Water Safari, New York’s largest water theme park, is open for the season. Visitors can enjoy two family circus show acts, the high-flying thrills of The Flying Bells Trapeze and Aerial Lyra; and the Ayala Family, a high-energy extravaganza featuring hair hang, rola bola, foot juggling, spinning cube and perch pole.
The park features 32 heated water rides with a focus on family fun for all ages along with classic amusement rides, fun food, exciting games, cool shops, private cabana rentals, storybook themed characters, a family circus show and more.
Water Safari Resort’s Stay ‘N Play package features discounted lodging at nearby Old Forge Camping Resort (excluding cottages) or Water’s Edge Inn Sunday through Thursday nights and discounted tickets to Enchanted Forest Water Safari and Calypso’s Cove Family Fun Park. Calypson’s Cove, located next door to Water Safari, features brand new go-karts, kiddie go-karts, bumper boats, batting cages, a zip line, a rock climbing wall, mini golf and more than 40 arcade games along with pizza, wings and more. calypsoscove.com or call 315-369-6145
Downtown Old Forge is known for friendly people, quaint main street shops, top quality restaurants and numerous outdoor activities. In the summer, you can hike, canoe or kayak, boat, jet ski, visit View Arts Center or several other area museums, take a train ride or a cruise, enjoy live entertainment or just kick back and relax. More information can be found at Experienceoldforge.com or Oldforgeny.com
For more about Enchanted Forest Water Safari call 315-369-6145 or visit watersafari.com.
For more than a century, the giant lumberjack Paul Bunyan has been the subject of thousands of exploits that are treasured among generations in the United States. At Enchanted Forest Water Safari, “Tall Paul” has been the subject of millions of snapshots that are treasured in family albums and now countless social media posts. The 19-foot-high statue has greeted visitors to the park since its opening in 1956. “We have guests come to the park with their kids and even their grand kids because their parents posed with them when they were kids. We’ve seen photos that include at least four generations of families creating this wonderful family tradition,” said Katie Wojdyla vice president and director of marketing. So why not continue the tradition or start one this year?
