With 72 years in the equipment business, White’s Farm Supply is still learning!

Jul 21, 2018 Business, News, Progress

With 72 years in the equipment business, White’s Farm Supply is still learning!

Pictured is White’s Farm Supply Vice President Art White.

With efficiency at a premium in any industry, company’s employees make the difference

Willard and Nettie White started White’s Farm Supply in 1946 in Oneida Valley on the corner of Routes 31 and 316. Now there are five stores with the couple’s sons – Dale, Art and Doug as well as two of Dales sons, Jeff and Greg – guiding the business into the future.

The company has thrived on service to the customer. With the best-trained technicians, they fix what others can’t and, with 24/7 availability, White’s is there to keep their customers going.

Training is the key for the diverse line-up of equipment offered. White’s employees attend all training programs available – keeping current on everything from Stihl string trimmers at one horsepower to 1,000-horsepower forage harvesters.

The diverse line-up includes Case IH, New Holland, Kubota, Krone, Manitou, Gehl, Meyer’s, Kuhn, Supreme, Houle and more and that is just for farmers! For the yard, White’s carries Kubota, Ferris, Cub Cadet, Scag, Simplicity, Land Pride, Bush Hog and more.

White’s diversity allows one to try multiple brands all in one place, including four brands of skid steers, five brands of zero turn mowers, two major brands of farm tractors, two brands of mini excavators and more. White’s has the equipment that fits people’s needs.

This year we had a bittersweet occasion, as “Chainsaw Charlie” has retired after 40-plus years of service at our Waterville store. We will miss him in more ways than one for his dedication to our customers.

White’s Farm Supply Inc.

Multiple award-winning dealer and power equipment specialist – from one to 1,000 hp.
Visit whitesfarmsupply.com

Canastota – 4154 Route 31 Canastota; 315-697-2214; sales.canastota@whitesfarmsupply.com

Franklin – 387 Center St. Franklin; 607-829-2600; sales.franklin@whitesfarmsupply.com

Lowville – 8207 Route 26 Lowville ; 315-376-0300 ; sales.lowville@whitesfarmsupply.com.

Schaghticoke – 1205 Route 40 Schaghticoke; 518-753-2237; sales.schaghticoke@whitesfarmsupply.com

Waterville – 962 Route 12 Waterville; 315-841-4181; sales.waterville@whitesfarmsupply.com

Better customer service sets Hill's apart

