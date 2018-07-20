Driver’s Village named ‘Best Place To Work’ third year in a row

Jul 20, 2018 Jennifer Wing Business, News, Progress
Driver’s Village was recently honored by the CNY Business Journal as one of the “Best Places to Work in CNY.” This distinction is awarded to local companies based on extensive employee research and feedback.
The entire DV team is proud to be the only local retail business to have achieved this honor for 2016, 2017 and 2018.
The workforce at Driver’s Village strives every day to create a world class experience for our customers, while enjoying an environment that encourages growth for its staff.
If you would like to join the “Best” team in CNY, visit the Driver’s Village career website: DVPeople.com.
The dealerships at Driver’s Village consistently lead the market in vehicle sales and customer satisfaction.
Recently, a number of DV’s stores were notified of prestigious awards earned for their performance in 2017.
Burdick Lincoln has received the 2017 Lincoln President’s Award, honoring the entire staff for their efforts in sales, service and customer satisfaction. The Lincoln President’s Award is bestowed on less than 10 Lincoln dealerships in the entire Northeastern U.S., and the Burdick Lincoln team is proud to be included in this group.
Audi Cicero was one of only five New York state dealers to earn the honor of “Magna Society” for 2017. To earn Magna Society recognition, dealers must demonstrate an exceptional level of customer service as well as strong business performance.
Congratulations to the Burdick Mitsubishi team for achieving the “Diamond Chapter of Excellence” award for 2017. Covering all areas of customer service from sales to service to parts to office, Diamond Chapter of Excellence is a prestigious dealership award given to a select number of Mitsubishi dealerships each year.
The Burdick Mitsubishi team ranked 16th out of all Mitsubishi dealers in the U.S. This honor is reflective of the work the Burdick Mitsubishi team puts in each and every day, and how much the team’s members love their customers!
