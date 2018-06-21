Grover’s Table in Fayetteville “permanently closed,” Avicolli’s II to take space

Jun 21, 2018 Jason Emerson Business, Eagle Bulletin
Grover’s Table restaurant posted a sign on the door June 20 that said it was closed and will reopen “at a later date with new ownership.” (photo by Lauren Young)
As of June 20, Grover’s Table in Fayetteville has permanently closed, but will reopen as a second location for a popular Liverpool Italian restaurant and pizzeria.
Avicolli’s II, the second restaurant of Liverpool eatery Avicolli’s Italian Resturante & Pizzeria, located on 7839 Oswego Road, has already closed on a deal within hours of the Grover’s Table closing, said Mayor Mark Olson of Fayetteville.
Olson, who said his phone “has been ringing off the hook,” since Grover’s Table confirmed its closing this morning, said Avicolli’s has already confirmed on closing on the deal, and the Liverpool restaurant “has a great reputation.”
“Thank you to all of our loyal customers. We truly enjoyed serving you!” said the sign on the front door.
Grover’s Table opened July 18, 2016 in Fayetteville and was operated by Doug Peltier and Jamie Burton, former long-time employees at Arad Evans Inn, and Chef Paul Cox.
The restaurant was named after President Grover Cleveland who lived in Fayetteville as a child in the 1840s and worked in a building near what would later become Limestone Plaza.
The owners were unreachable as of press time.
