 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

BUSINESS OF THE WEEK: The Rose Cottage specializes in custom framing and unique gifts

Jun 12, 2018 Business, Eagle Bulletin

BUSINESS OF THE WEEK: The Rose Cottage specializes in custom framing and unique gifts

By Riley Burke

Greater Manlius Chamber of Commerce Intern

 

Who are the principals of your business?

I am the owner and my name is Jill Dickey.

Where is your business located?

214 S. Manlius St. in Fayetteville

How many years have you been in business?

22 years

How many employees do you have in your business?

One part-time employee and myself.

What services or products do you provide with your business?

My business has two parts to it. One is a custom picture framing business. I do the framing myself with help from Sherri Dann, my part-time employee. The second part is a gift shop, featuring baby clothing and toys, cards, candles, seasonal items, nightwear, jewelry and accessories.

To what would you attribute your business success?

I would attribute excellent customer service, craftsmanship, product, choice and a genuine interest in my customers to my success.

What are the goals for your business?

I would like to continue to find new unique products, expand on creative farming and add more art gallery showings and acrylic painting classes.

What type of advice would you give a new business starting up today?

I would advise someone starting a business today to make sure the requirements of the business match the lifestyle they hope to have, to be open to change over time, and to take advice from people they admire.

 

Each week for the next several weeks, the Eagle Bulletin, in conjunction with the Greater Manlius Chamber of Commerce, will highlight a business of the week selected from the chamber’s membership. These stories are being compiled by Fayetteville-Manlius junior Riley Burke as part of the chamber’s internship program.

Comment on this Story

THE FFL BUZZ: Regents season is here
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling