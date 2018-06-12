BUSINESS OF THE WEEK: The Rose Cottage specializes in custom framing and unique gifts

Who are the principals of your business?

I am the owner and my name is Jill Dickey.

Where is your business located?

214 S. Manlius St. in Fayetteville

How many years have you been in business?

22 years

How many employees do you have in your business?

One part-time employee and myself.

What services or products do you provide with your business?

My business has two parts to it. One is a custom picture framing business. I do the framing myself with help from Sherri Dann, my part-time employee. The second part is a gift shop, featuring baby clothing and toys, cards, candles, seasonal items, nightwear, jewelry and accessories.

To what would you attribute your business success?

I would attribute excellent customer service, craftsmanship, product, choice and a genuine interest in my customers to my success.

What are the goals for your business?

I would like to continue to find new unique products, expand on creative farming and add more art gallery showings and acrylic painting classes.

What type of advice would you give a new business starting up today?

I would advise someone starting a business today to make sure the requirements of the business match the lifestyle they hope to have, to be open to change over time, and to take advice from people they admire.

Each week for the next several weeks, the Eagle Bulletin, in conjunction with the Greater Manlius Chamber of Commerce, will highlight a business of the week selected from the chamber’s membership. These stories are being compiled by Fayetteville-Manlius junior Riley Burke as part of the chamber’s internship program.

