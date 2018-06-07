CACDA working to secure funding for new and expanding businesses

Jun 07, 2018 Jason Emerson Business, Cazenovia Republican
The Cazenovia Area Community Development Association (CACDA) is presently seeking funding through the New York State Office of Community Renewal Micro-Enterprise Program. This funding would allow CACDA to make small grants ($10,000 to $35,000) to new or expanding local businesses.
“These grants are for small businesses with five or fewer employees,” said CACDA Executive Director Lauren Lines. “The grants can be used for a variety of purposes to help small businesses get established or expand. Grants may not be used for construction and there is a 10 percent cash match required.”
Applicants must be considered low or moderate income or must create one or more jobs that are available to low- and moderate-income individuals.
CACDA is presently seeking letters of interest from potential applicants. For information or to submit a letter of interest, contact Lauren Lines at lines@cacda.net or 315-655-7651.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
