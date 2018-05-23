BEE LOCAL: La Tresse by Renee

Renee Newton, owner/stylist

59 E. Genesee St., Baldwinsville

(315) 638 2040

latressesalon.com

Q: What problem does your business solve?

A: We are in the beauty business, making people feel beautiful from the inside out! Our guests always leave feeling happier and healthier after their appointment. Along with providing great service from educated stylists, we offer nail services, manicures, pedicures, waxing, and we now also offer massage therapy and esthetics (facials, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, etc.).

Q: Why does your product or service stand out?

A: Our products and services stand out because of the continuing education we receive on a monthly basis. The stylists at La Tresse are always challenging themselves, taking their experience to the next level, and staying ahead of the trends. Our products are planet-friendly and from the earth. We keep everything we use as natural as possible, catering to people who have sensitivity to heavy chemicals, as the owner Renee does.

Q: Why did you choose to locate your business in B’ville?

A: I grew up in Weedsport and wanted to stay close to family. I fell in love with Baldwinsville and the community here, and I chose to move to Baldwinsville and open my salon here back in 2004. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms and this community has made my business what it is today. I am proud to say I live and work here, and Baldwinsville will be my forever home!

Q: What is the most recent thing you learned about business?

A: Business is forever changing and growing. You need to reinvent yourself often for your guests, team and yourself, or you could find yourself bored or stuck in a routine. We are always changing and growing and reinventing ourselves, keeping it fresh and new!

Q: What has been your most satisfying moment in business?

A: The most satisfying moment in business is when you see your team excited to come to work every day, and their joy and passion is reflected in our guests and clients. It’s a win-win! Making the community beautiful and having a wonderful work environment is a daily pleasure.

Q: If you were to tell one person “thank you” for helping you become the person you are today or your business become what it is today, who would it be and what did they do?

A: There isn’t one person I can thank, there are many! My mother and father are my heroes; they raised me right and taught me a good work ethic. My husband has stood by my side through this roller coaster of life and business, and has patiently supported me. My sister is my best friend and also the best nail tech on the planet. Stephanie Hollister is my rock and my work wife — she has stood by my side for 14 years through thick and thin. My grandmother Barbara has a lot of life experience and has given me great advice with this new building and our big move. But most of all, this community which has supported me in the good times and picked me up in the bad times.

Q: What super power would you like to have?

A: If I had a super power, it would be to fly! This traffic is terrible and I have no patience when driving!

