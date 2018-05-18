 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Wardell to be inducted in MACNY Manufacturers Wall of Fame

May 18, 2018 Achievers, Business, Cazenovia Republican

Wardell to be inducted in MACNY Manufacturers Wall of Fame

Kirk Wardell

Marquardt Switches president and Cazenovia resident Kirk Wardell will join other prestigious, local company leaders on MACNY’s Manufacturers Wall of Fame. Wardell’s accomplishments will be celebrated by over 600 business and community leaders at the Manufacturers Association’s (MACNY) 105th Annual Dinner on May 24 and will be commemorated with a plaque on the esteemed wall at MACNY’s headquarters.

The Manufacturers Wall of Fame recognizes individuals who have demonstrated long-term dedication to manufacturing in Central and Upstate New York. The 2018 inductees, Wardell and Greg Owens of Liberty Tabletop, will represent the 18th class of members inducted.

“We are the people we surround ourselves with, and I’m fortunate to work with a team of dedicated individuals that have made Marquardt a place that challenges us to be our best each and every day,” Wardell said. “I’m very grateful for the chance to be recognized alongside such great icons in our local manufacturing community, and I’m especially grateful for the people and opportunities that have led me to this point.”

Wardell is the president of Marquardt Switches in Cazenovia, a manufacturer and global supplier of switches, sensors and controls. He has been with Marquardt for over 13 years, serving as Marquardt’s director of operations and industrial engineering before his most recent promotion to president.

“The Wall of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce Greg and Kirk as our 2018 Inductees into the Manufacturers Wall of Fame,” said Randy Wolken, MACNY president and CEO. “Liberty Tabletop and Marquardt Switches are two of our community’s stellar examples of manufacturing at its best, and it is no coincidence that Greg and Kirk are the company’s leaders. Their ability to navigate their companies through the many global challenges that come with manufacturing not only successfully, but as leaders in their industry, is a testament to their tenacity and leadership skills.”

Comment on this Story

Paddle historic Erie Canal at Old Erie Canal Boat Float
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling