Wardell to be inducted in MACNY Manufacturers Wall of Fame

Kirk Wardell

Marquardt Switches president and Cazenovia resident Kirk Wardell will join other prestigious, local company leaders on MACNY’s Manufacturers Wall of Fame. Wardell’s accomplishments will be celebrated by over 600 business and community leaders at the Manufacturers Association’s (MACNY) 105th Annual Dinner on May 24 and will be commemorated with a plaque on the esteemed wall at MACNY’s headquarters.

The Manufacturers Wall of Fame recognizes individuals who have demonstrated long-term dedication to manufacturing in Central and Upstate New York. The 2018 inductees, Wardell and Greg Owens of Liberty Tabletop, will represent the 18th class of members inducted.

“We are the people we surround ourselves with, and I’m fortunate to work with a team of dedicated individuals that have made Marquardt a place that challenges us to be our best each and every day,” Wardell said. “I’m very grateful for the chance to be recognized alongside such great icons in our local manufacturing community, and I’m especially grateful for the people and opportunities that have led me to this point.”

Wardell is the president of Marquardt Switches in Cazenovia, a manufacturer and global supplier of switches, sensors and controls. He has been with Marquardt for over 13 years, serving as Marquardt’s director of operations and industrial engineering before his most recent promotion to president.

“The Wall of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce Greg and Kirk as our 2018 Inductees into the Manufacturers Wall of Fame,” said Randy Wolken, MACNY president and CEO. “Liberty Tabletop and Marquardt Switches are two of our community’s stellar examples of manufacturing at its best, and it is no coincidence that Greg and Kirk are the company’s leaders. Their ability to navigate their companies through the many global challenges that come with manufacturing not only successfully, but as leaders in their industry, is a testament to their tenacity and leadership skills.”

