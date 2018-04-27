BEE LOCAL: Hearing Aid Consultants of Central New York

Apr 27, 2018 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Business, Health, News
Hearing Aid Consultants of CNY recently appeared at the Cortland Business Showcase. Shown here are Bridget McMahon, head of marketing, and Dr. Judy McMahon, audiologist. (facebook.com/AudiologyConsultants.Cortland.Ithaca)
Bridget McMahon, marketing; Terri Williams, front office staff
3452 State Route 31, Suite 2, Baldwinsville
(315) 409-7138
A: Hearing Aid Consultants of CNY can solve a variety of different problems for people with hearing loss. Not only are we here for consultation but we are also here for actual treatment of hearing loss, whether one chooses to purchase and use specific hearing devices for their hearing loss or for someone else. Our office can also solve personal hearing loss issues, telephone issues and rule out medical issues as well as provide a referral to the appropriate professional.
A: We use top-of-the-line technology with quality services. Our sense of community and commitment to all individuals is another reason our products and services stand out. We strive for excellence and to be of help for anyone during their journey to better hearing.
A: We saw local need within the community for a hearing care professional. Also, being affordable and easily accessible for the Baldwinsville community is important to us. B’ville is a growing community and worthy of a permanent hearing care professional office.
A: Our favorite part about the B’ville community is the actual sense of community one receives when visiting or living in B’ville. The people here are so friendly and tight knit, it makes us feel at home. Another reason we enjoy the B’ville community is within the past few years or so, B’ville has really taken off as a whole. The town is growing positively and we would like to support this growth.
A: Most important lesson, always be kind. There are good days and there are bad days, and everyone deserves to be listened to.
A: To be the leading hearing care provider within the B’ville community.
A: Judy, the audiologist, who is also my (Bridget’s) mother. She has been a good role model, leader, and teacher throughout not only life, but the process of carrying her business into the next generation. Mom, thank you!
Apr 27, 2018 0
Apr 27, 2018 0
Apr 27, 2018 0
Apr 27, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Apr 27, 2018
Apr 27, 2018
Apr 27, 2018
Apr 27, 2018