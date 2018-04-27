BEE LOCAL: Hearing Aid Consultants of Central New York

Hearing Aid Consultants of CNY recently appeared at the Cortland Business Showcase. Shown here are Bridget McMahon, head of marketing, and Dr. Judy McMahon, audiologist. (facebook.com/AudiologyConsultants.Cortland.Ithaca)

Bridget McMahon, marketing; Terri Williams, front office staff

3452 State Route 31, Suite 2, Baldwinsville

(315) 409-7138

hearingconsultantscny.com

Q: What problem does your business solve?

A: Hearing Aid Consultants of CNY can solve a variety of different problems for people with hearing loss. Not only are we here for consultation but we are also here for actual treatment of hearing loss, whether one chooses to purchase and use specific hearing devices for their hearing loss or for someone else. Our office can also solve personal hearing loss issues, telephone issues and rule out medical issues as well as provide a referral to the appropriate professional.

Q: Why does your product or service stand out?

A: We use top-of-the-line technology with quality services. Our sense of community and commitment to all individuals is another reason our products and services stand out. We strive for excellence and to be of help for anyone during their journey to better hearing.

Q: Why did you choose to locate your business in B’ville?

A: We saw local need within the community for a hearing care professional. Also, being affordable and easily accessible for the Baldwinsville community is important to us. B’ville is a growing community and worthy of a permanent hearing care professional office.

Q: What is your favorite part about the B’ville community?

A: Our favorite part about the B’ville community is the actual sense of community one receives when visiting or living in B’ville. The people here are so friendly and tight knit, it makes us feel at home. Another reason we enjoy the B’ville community is within the past few years or so, B’ville has really taken off as a whole. The town is growing positively and we would like to support this growth.

Q: What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in the last year?

A: Most important lesson, always be kind. There are good days and there are bad days, and everyone deserves to be listened to.

Q: What do you see for your business in the next five years?

A: To be the leading hearing care provider within the B’ville community.

Q: If you were to tell one person “thank you” for helping you become the person you are today or your business become what it is today, who would it be and what did they do?

A: Judy, the audiologist, who is also my (Bridget’s) mother. She has been a good role model, leader, and teacher throughout not only life, but the process of carrying her business into the next generation. Mom, thank you!

