Cazenovia Bagel Co. owners named ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ Award winners

2018 Entrepreneurs of the Year Award winners Kevin and Kelly McGreevy, owners of Cazenovia Bagel Co., with Cazenovia College President Ron Chesbrough. (Photo courtesy Kat McCabe)

By Jason Emerson

Editor

Kelly and Kevin McGreevy, owners of Cazenovia Bagel Co., were named the 2018 Entrepreneurs of the Year during the April 11 Entrepreneur Next Door event at Cazenovia College.

The award, decided by popular voting, recognizes an entrepreneur who, in addition to successfully managing one of more businesses or organizations, has had an impact on the community. Their impact may come in the form of giving back to the community and/or playing a significant role in addressing an issue that impacts Cazenovia and the surrounding area.

Cazenovia Bagel Co. sources all its ingredients from local farms, while the McGreevys sponsor local organizations, local youth sports teams and often sit on panels and speak to students about small business ownership, said Cazenovia College President Ron Chesbrough while announcing the award.

“We were totally surprised,” said Kevin McGreevy. “This is our dream, being part of this community … I couldn’t be more proud.”

“It’s such an honor,” added Kelly.

More than 650 votes were cats for this year’s award, which Chesbrough called “an impressive level of engagement from the community.”

This year’s nominees for the award, in addition to the McGreevys were

Jeff and Linda Schoenfeld — The Nelson Odeon.

Dan and Mary-Margaret Kuper — Lincklaen House/Hampton Inn.

Ralph Monforte — Cazenovia Jewelry.

Marla Velky-Reger and Meghan Kelly — Cazenovia Community Fitness.

Joanne Stephenson — Whispering Hill Equestrian Center.

Judith Hight — J.S. Hight & Sons.

Prior to the award announcement, the second annual “Entrepreneur Next Door” discussion and networking event was held in Hubbard Hall at Cazenovia College. The event featured a keynote talk by social entrepreneur and clean water advocate from Hoosick Falls, Michael Hickey, and a panel discussion on social entrepreneurship with Hickey; Kate Brodock, CEO of Women 2.0; Tina McPherson, owner of Primo & Mary’s Heritage Products; and Jo Stephenson, owner of Whispering Hill Equestrian Center.

Hickey’s talk about his experiences exposing contaminated drinking water in Hoosick Falls, and the entire panel discussion on social entrepreneurialism was livestreamed by the college and can be viewed on the college website at livestream.com/cazenoviacollege/EntrepreneurNextDoor2018.

The Entrepreneur Next Door event was supported by Cazenovia College, Cazenovia Area Community Development Association, Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce and the Cazenovia Republican.

