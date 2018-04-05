Dennis joins HUNT Real Estate ERA in Cazenovia

Sarah Dennis

HUNT Real Estate ERA has announced Sarah Dennis as the newest member of its sales team in the Cazenovia branch office.

Dennis brings to HUNT over 18 years of sales experience in diverse industries. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Towson University. She spent the majority of her post-college years in Baltimore, Md., and Boston, Mass., before returning to Central New York to start a family.

A native of Cazenovia, Dennis returned to town six years ago to raise her daughter, Sally, with her husband Mark. As an enthusiastic member of the community, she is a board member with The Friends of Lorenzo where she is in her third year as co-chair of membership. She is also a member at the Willow Bank Yacht Club.

“I am thrilled to have Sarah join our Cazenovia office. Her expansive sales and customer service background is sure to make her a rising star in the real estate industry,” said Mary Rouse, branch director for the Manlius branch of HUNT.

