BEE LOCAL: Research & Marketing Strategies, Inc. (RMS)

Research & Marketing Strategies, Inc. (RMS)

Mark Dengler, President

15 E. Genesee St., Suite 210, Baldwinsville

(315) 635 9802

rmsresults.com

Q: What problem does your business solve?

A: We are a full-service market research firm that offers both qualitative and quantitative research methods to help local, national and international organizations find detailed information from their customers and target markets.

Since 2002, RMS has been conducting market research for a variety of industries, including healthcare, education, food and beverage, banking and finance, manufacturing, non-profit, real estate, retail, and many other markets.

We provide the data businesses need for effective decision-making through focus groups, surveys, mystery shopping, interviews and more.

Q: Why does your product or service stand out?

A: We are located in one of the top test markets in the United States. National companies come to CNY and RMS to conduct their market research. We also have the only full-service focus group facility in the area. We provide great feedback on products or services. Our surveys, focus groups and mystery shopping gain valuable information for organizations to use to make better marketing decisions. We also have a research panel, RMS ViewPoint, that people can be a part of to participate and share their opinions. We encourage everyone to join — it’s a great way to make a difference.

Q: Why did you choose to locate your business in B’ville?

A: Baldwinsville is where I live and it offers a great local community atmosphere. The majority of our staff resides in or is from the greater Baldwinsville area, and I love the sense of community Baldwinsville provides to both individuals and businesses.

Q: What is your favorite part about the B’ville community?

A: Everything! The great people that live or work in the area, the variety of business establishments and the local, community-focused organizations and events that seek to better our lives.

Q: What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned in the last year?

A: Businesses, like individuals, need to be flexible. With the nonstop evolution of technology and the changes in industry need, we’re currently focused on continuing to offer our services but through new techniques and modalities, like mobile devices and online research panels of individuals who can reply quickly to survey inquiries.

Q: What do you see for your business in the next five years?

A: We anticipate continued steady growth, creating more job opportunities for the Central New York community.

Q: What has been your most satisfying moment in business?

A: Coming into our offices every day and being able to achieve great things with the skillful people who work here. We have a wonderful culture and very talented staff.

Q: If you were to tell one person “thank you” for helping you become the person you are today or your business become what it is today, who would it be and what did they do?

A: I see wonderful examples of successful business people all around me. Additionally, both my father and my father-in-law owned their own businesses for many years. All these individuals who are in my life inspire me to move forward and keep challenging myself to become better. I am also grateful to be a member of the Northwest Family YMCA. I have been an active member since its opening in 2016 and feel the facility and its staff have changed my life physically, mentally, and socially.

Q: What super power would you like to have?

A: Time travel — I’d love to be able to see into and predict the future so that we can stay abreast of new developments and changes.

