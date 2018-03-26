 

And the nominees for Entrepreneur of the Year are…

Mar 26, 2018 Business, Cazenovia Republican

Voting now open for second annual business award

By Jason Emerson

editor

The nominations are in for the second offering of the Cazenovia Area ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award to be given by Cazenovia College.

The award will be presented at ‘The Entrepreneur Next Door’ panel discussion and networking event on April 11.

The nominees are:

Jeff and Linda Schoenfeld — The Nelson Odeon.

Dan and Mary-Margaret Kuper — Lincklaen House/Hampton Inn.

Ralph Monforte — Cazenovia Jewelry.

Marla Velky-Reger and Meghan Kelly — Cazenovia Community Fitness.

Joanne Stephenson — Whispering Hill Equestrian Center.

Judith Hight — J.S. Hight & Sons.

Kelly and Kevin McGreevy — Cazenovia Bagel Co.

The link for voting is cazenovia.edu/entrepreneur-vote.

As you vote, please consider the following criteria:

This year’s award will recognize an entrepreneur who, in addition to successfully managing one of more businesses or organizations, has had an impact on the community. Their impact may come in the form of giving back to the community and/or playing a significant role in addressing an issue that impacts Cazenovia and the surrounding area.

The award will be announced at The Entrepreneur Next Door event and panel discussion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, in the Morgan Room at Cazenovia College.

This is the second time Cazenovia College has offered the Entrepreneur of the Year Award. In 2017, Kelsey Ball and Sam Bender of Peaks Coffee Co., and McKenzie Hughes Houseman of Cazenovia Cutblock and Rt. 20 East, were named the co-winners after a tie in the voting.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

