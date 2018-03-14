Good Time Sushi brings Japanese cuisine to Manlius

Good Time Sushi features traditional Japanese dishes from sushi rolls to sashimi entrees, as well soups, salads, and multiple Korean dishes. (photo by Lauren Young)

A new sushi restaurant has opened in Manlius, taking over the former Open Flame establishment that closed less than three months ago.

Good Time Sushi, located at 301 Fayette St., opened its doors on March 8 and the owners are excited to bring their expertise on Japanese cuisine to the Manlius area. Peter Kim, who runs the business with his wife Helen, has 10 years of experience as a sushi chef at area restaurants such as the Secret Garden and Sakana-ya.

Good Time Sushi features traditional Japanese dishes including sushi rolls, sashimi entrees, Hawaiian poke bowls, a sushi bar, various soups and salads as well as multiple Korean dishes. Bento boxes, featuring spicy Ramen soup and teriyaki, will also be available for lunch. The Kims also hope to receive their liquor license in the next few months.

Peter Kim, who owns the restaurant with his wife Helen, has 10 years of experience as a sushi chef at local restaurants such as the Secret Garden and Sakana -ya. (photo by Lauren Young) Peter and Helen Kim renovated the once-Indian style Open Flame restaurant into an authentic sushi joint. (photo by lauren Young)

After less than a year of business, Open Flame closed in January and sold the site a few weeks later to the Kims. Masum Towhid, the previous owner of the space, is “100 percent” supportive of the new business, citing the “fresh sushi” and “great service” as a “great addition in Manlius,” according to his Facebook review of the restaurant. “Peter makes it fresh every time,” he added.

Good Time Sushi is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. On Friday and Saturday they close at 10 pm., and are closed on Sundays.

