GBCC will relocate to Four Corners

By Sarah Hall

Editor

The Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce will soon have a new home.

As of April 1, the chamber will be moving into the second-floor offices at 36 Oswego St. at the Four Corners.

“We were presented with an opportunity that was too good to ignore, so we took the chance to move into a bright, beautiful space in a really cool historic building,” said GBCC Executive Director MaryAnne Williams.

The building’s first floor is home to Tymeless Tattoo, Williams said, but its second floor is “all beautiful professional office space.”

In addition to being bright, open and well-suited to the chamber’s needs internally, the location offers the chamber the chance to be closer to its members.

“We’re looking forward to being right in the heart of the village,” Williams said. “The Four Corners — you can’t get more centrally located than that. It’ll make it easier for us to get to our members, and members of the community can walk in to see us.”

The move will not affect any events planned by the chamber, Williams said. In fact, plans are already underway for their next annual affair, the Member Showcase, set for May 1 at Budweiser.

“That’s always a very fun event, very well-attended,” Williams said.

She said she’s already started packing up and cleaning out the existing office on Water Street in preparation for the move. She noted that luckily it’s not a task she’ll have to undertake alone.

“I’m very fortunate in that I have a great board of directors helping me with all of this. They’ll be physically moving everything,” Williams said. “And then I have two members in particular who are helping out — InHouse Graphics did all of our ‘We Are Moving’ graphics. Scott Deyett does a far better job than I can remotely imagine. And Your Window to the World — Melanie Randolph — is going to make us a beautiful space.”

Williams invited the community to come visit the new offices after April 1.

“Once I’m settled in, come visit me,” she said. “See our beautiful space for yourself.”

