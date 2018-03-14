Five Star Urgent Care expands to Dewitt

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held March 14 at the new Urgent Care center in Dewitt with local and state elected officials. (submitted photo)

Five Star Urgent Care – one of Upstate New York’s fastest growing urgent care providers – opened its doors to a new 3,500 square-foot facility in Onondaga County with the grand opening of its newest location in Dewitt on March 14.

Joined by representatives on behalf of Congressman John Katko, Assemblywoman Pamela J. Hunter and State Senator John DeFrancisco, the walk-in center commemorated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Guests toured the new facility, met the staff and learned more about the services and treatments.

“Five Star Urgent Care is proud to grow our presence in the Syracuse region and provide the Dewitt community with our proven customer-focused approach to healthcare,” said Five Star Urgent Care President John Radford. “When non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses strike, our staff provides quick, convenient and affordable medical care in a warm, comfortable atmosphere for patients. We strive for nothing less than providing our patients with an excellent experience and the highest quality care from the time they arrive to when they return home.”

The company’s staff treats patients on a walk-in basis with most insurances accepted, and patients may view up-to-date wait times at the facility on the urgent care’s homepage. The facility is equipped to offer treatment for non-life-threatening ailments, such as bronchitis, sprains, strains and gastrointestinal ailments, as well as providing onsite x-rays, lab testing and diagnostics. A full list of services and hours can be found at their website on FiveStarUC.com.

“Patients always come first,” said Radford. “By offering onsite x-rays and lab testing, evening and weekend care, and up-to-date wait times online, we provide our patients the chance to receive the highest quality urgent care services at times most convenient to them.”

“I congratulate Five Star Urgent Care on opening another facility here in Central New York,” said Katko. “Five Star Urgent Care is committed to providing efficient, quality healthcare to individuals and families in our community. With the addition of this Thompson Road location, I’m certain that Five Star Urgent Care will continue to provide critical care to our region.”

“Access to affordable and quality medical care is a challenge for many communities. Five Star Urgent Care’s new location in Syracuse will be of great benefit to people in the area,” said Hunter. “Having access to an urgent care center helps patients avoid costly emergency visits when they aren’t necessary and provides more individualized care. This location will be a great resource for my district and I look forward to it opening.”

“I’d like to congratulate Five Star Urgent Care upon its continued growth in the Central New York community,” said DeFrancisco. “The staff at these clinics work hard each day to provide residents with a valuable service — convenient medical care for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses that fits into people’s busy lives.”

Five Star’s new DeWitt facility is located at 6227 Thompson Road in Dewitt and serves patients daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Launched in 2012, Five Star Urgent Care opened its first location in Big Flats, N.Y. The company continues to expand its footprint and plans to open additional facilities throughout the state in 2018.

