First responders honored for saving CBA football player’s life

Jan 21, 2019

From left to right: Dr. Joe Reagan, Melvin Beard, CBA trainer Randy Kinn, and Dr. Mike Picciano. Missing from photo are: Amber Irby, Ben Conner, Dr. Rich Tallarico and Dr. Suzanne Bartol-Krueger. (provided photo)

Seven first responders were recently recognized for saving the life of a Christian Brothers Academy football player who collapsed on-field last September.

First responders Dr. Joe Reagan, Dr. Mike Picciano, CBA trainer Randy Kinn, EMT Amber Arby, SOS Physician Assistant Ben Conner, Dr. Rich Tallarico and Dr. Suzanne Bartöl-Krueger were honored on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Le Moyne College with the Syracuse Sports Corporation & Believe To Achieve Reed Hawke Excellence In Sportsmanship Award for saving the life of sophomore football player Melvin Beard in September after he collapsed on the field due to an unknown heart defect.

Lauren Young

Reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican.

