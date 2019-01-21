 

50 Caz students inducted into National Honor Society

The following students were inducted to the Cazenovia High School Owahgena Chapter of the National Honor Society on Sunday, Jan. 13 during its 80th Annual Induction Ceremony:

Dylan Anderson, Josie Avery, Jonah Bajema, Annie Baldwin, Davianna Bartelli, Peyton Basic, Chloe Boergesson, Vito Borio, May Braaten, Molly Brown, Tessa Carroll, Kali Costello, Nathan Croft, Katie Dolan, Claire Edwards, Alex Galle, Daniel Gavilondo, Tim Gibbons, Ryan Goodman, Eric Groff, Elliot Hale, Tessa Hansknecht, Ava Hartley, Savannah Johnson, Madison Jones, Tatum Kelly, Margaret Kmetz, Ted Koppers, Lindsey Lawson, Riley Lordon, Jake Marconi, Kate Martellock, Emily McGee, Evan Murray, Riley O’Brien, Jason Olkowski, Michael Anthony Parella, Brian Pezzi, Maeve Potteiger, Alex Rodriguez, Ryan Romagnoli, Molly Schwartz, Joe Spires, Isla Stover, Mackenzie Waite, Issac Walburger, Annie Walsh, Eleanor Wester, Gordon Wester and Chase Willard.

