Local achievers honored by colleges, universities

Kyle Walters, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at Le Moyne College for the spring 2018 semester.

Molly Oyer, of Jamesville, has been named to the dean’s list for the second semester of the 2017-18 academic year at The College of Holy Cross.

Sergeant William Ward, of East Syracuse, recently reenlisted to continue service with the Headquarters and Service Company, 642nd Support Battalion.

Colleen McGlin, of Fayetteville, assigned to the Military Intelligence Company D, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of Second Lieutenant.

Isabella Lopez, of Manlius, recently enrolled at Marietta College for the fall 2018 semester.

Lia Ivanick, of Jamesville, recently enrolled at the University of Vermont’s Honors College for the fall 2018 semester.

Julia Kelner, of Fayetteville, was recently named to the dean’s list at Bryant University.

Aubrey Burns, of Fayetteville, recently enrolled at St. Lawrence University for the fall 2018 semester.

Joel Farella, of Manlius, recently enrolled at St. Lawrence University for the fall 2018 semester.

Rebecca Shyne, of Manlius, recently enrolled at St. Lawrence University for the fall 2018 semester.

Diana Polovick, recently enrolled at James Madison University for the fall 2018 semester.

Sadye Bobbette, of Fayetteville, is participating in the Hamilton College Adirondack Program for the fall 2018 semester.

Claire Dudley, of Fayetteville, was recently selected for membership into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Beta Beta Beta.

Jonathan Runge, of East Syracuse, received a master of business administration degree in accounting from SUNY Oswego.

Lindsey Biedekapp, of Manlius, received a master of science in education degree in childhood education from SUNY Oswego.

Haley Bucklin, of Fayetteville, received a bachelor of science degree in business administration from SUNY Oswego.

Dan Pilewski, of Manlius, received a bachelor of arts degree in cinema and screen studies from SUNY Oswego.

Celia Reistrom, of Jamesville, enrolled at Hamilton College for the fall 2018 semester.

Nadia Nellons, of East Syracuse, recently enrolled to Buffalo State for the fall 2018 semester.

Nesiya Brunson, of Manlius, recently enrolled to Buffalo State for the fall 2018 semester.

Izabell Clarke, of Manlius, recently enrolled to Buffalo State for the fall 2018 semester.

Chelsea Dor, of Manlius, recently enrolled to Buffalo State for the fall 2018 semester.

Adam Foster, of Fayetteville, recently enrolled to Buffalo State for the fall 2018 semester.

Benjamin Nosovitch, of Manlius, recently enrolled to Buffalo State for the fall 2018 semester.

Andrew Hayes, of East Syracuse, was awarded a Presidential Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Matthew Lynne, of Jamesville, was awarded a Presidential Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Laura Oakes, of Manlius, was awarded a Presidential Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Justin Cesarini, of Kirkville, was awarded a Presidential Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Emily Hunter, of East Syracuse, was awarded a Presidential Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Zachary Smith, of East Syracuse, received a Transfer Achievement Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Kristen Alger, of Kirkville, received a Transfer Achievement Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Zachary Sheridan, of Jamesville, received a Transfer Achievement Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Jacob Boland, of Manlius, received a Transfer Achievement Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Mitchell Hoalcraft, of Fayetteville, received a Transfer Achievement Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Justin Caldwell, of East Syracuse, received a Transfer Achievement Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Daniel Williams, of Minoa, received a Transfer Achievement Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Dylan Eichholtz, of East Syracuse, received a Transfer Achievement Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Bridget Maring, of East Syracuse, received a Transfer Achievement Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Jacob Harrig, of Kirkville, was awarded a Deans’ Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Alyssa Comtois, of Manlius, was awarded a Deans’ Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Paul Levy, of East Syracuse, was awarded a Merit Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Julianna Featherly, of East Syracuse, made dean’s list at MCPHS University for the summer 2018 semester.

Samuel Stoddard-Brown, of Minoa, was awarded a Destination Oswego Scholarship at SUNY Oswego.

Julie Steinhauer, of East Syracuse, competed on SUNY Oneonta Women’s Soccer team for the 2018 season.

Mark Lutz, of Fayetteville, is serving as an emergency medical technician (EMT) at Hamilton College this year.

Vincent Sorrentino, of Manlius, will serve as a Nesbitt-Johnston Writing Center tutor at Hamilton College for the 2018-19 year.

Adam Jones, of East Syracuse, was cast for three roles in the upcoming Crane Opera Ensemble World Premiere Production of ‘Mayo’ at SUNY Potsdam.

