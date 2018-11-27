 

DeRoachie, Morgan honored on Veterans Day

members of the Am. Legion with Mr. and Mrs. Charles Morgan and their daughter Samantha. (submitted photo)

The New Woodstock Malcolm Taylor American Legion Post 172 held their annual Veterans’ Day Dinner on November 9, at the post. The members of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 1572 were also in attendance. Gary Foster, commander made a moving presentation on POW/MIAs. Beverly Slocum, Chaplain gave the prayer.

members of the American Legion with Mr. and Mrs. Brian DeRochie and their son Noah. (submitted photo)

The dinner was a time to recognize the two Cazenovia High School students that attended Boys’ State, and Girls’ State: Noah DeRochie and Samantha Morgan, both of New Woodstock. These students, now seniors, spoke to the group about their experiences. They learned about government first hand by participating in the forming of a government and passed laws.  Both of them spoke fondly of their time at the week long event.

