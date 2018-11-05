Gilmore honored at Odeon: Nelson co-town historian receives citizen of the year award

ENHS President Kevin Davies reads to Laine Gilmore, right, a proclamation from the state legislature honoring her as an outstanding citizen and volunteer. (photo by Jason Emerson)

Laine Gilmore received the 2018 Norman Odell Citizen of the Year this past weekend, being recognized as a Nelson community member who goes “that extra mile” for the benefit of others in the town, specifically for her work with the heritage society for being the driving force behind the society’s “Hills and Hollow” newsletter as editor and chief writer. Gilmore also received a recognition certificate from the New York state legislature, brought by Assemblyman Bill Magee, for being “an outstanding citizen who serves her community.”

More than 70 people attended the 23rd annual award ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Nelson Odeon in Nelson, including members of Gilmore’s family, the Erieville Nelson Heritage Society and the Nelson Town Board.

“I am really honored and very grateful for this award,” Gilmore said. “It’s great to see renewed interest in our local history … History is important, whether it be our ancestors or our location because it creates who we are. People without knowledge of the past … are like a tree without roots.”

Gilmore is co-town historian for Nelson and secretary of the heritage society. She also teaches piano, tunes pianos, is church pianist at the Lebanon Federated Church and a genealogist. She donates time to music causes and events such concerts in the park and Skunk Hollow Days.

