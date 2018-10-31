Caz FFA members win bronze medal in national final

The New York State FFA Nursery Landscape Team from the Cazenovia Aggies FFA Chapter recently placed bronze at the 2018 National FFA Convention. Pictured form left: Jennifer Moskvich, Samantha Morris, Erin Curtis Szalach and Elijah Hunt. (photo courtesy Cazenovia CSD)

Four members of the Cazenovia Aggies FFA Chapter recently competed in the national finals for the Nursery/Landscape Career Development Event earning bronze.

Team members Jennifer Moskvich, Samantha Morris, Erin Curtis Szalach and Elijah Hunt took first place at the state finals in August to earn the privilege of representing New York state at the National FFA Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis, Ind., this past week.

The National FFA Nursery/Landscape CDE is one of 25 national final events held at the National FFA Convention. The Nursery/Landscape CDE is a two-day event in which FFA members test their knowledge and skills in nursery practices and landscaping. Participants must complete a general knowledge exam testing horticultural principles including plant anatomy, production, marketing, turf, landscape design and maintenance. Each participant must also complete practicums involving a landscape estimating, plant propagation or potting, identification of plants, disorders and equipment.

There were 42 teams that competed in this event from across the country, including Puerto Rico. After the conclusion of the competition, all competing teams and their advisors were recognized at an awards banquet by the Kubota Tractor Corporation and STIHL Inc., the two sponsors of the event.

