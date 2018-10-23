F-M students named semifinalists, commended students in scholarship program

Nearly two dozen Fayetteville-Manlius High School students recently were named semifinalists or commended students in the 64th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The F-M semifinalists include seniors Elizabeth Brady, Nolan Chiles, Adora Colicci, Emily Cook, Ethan Ferguson, David Haungs, Rachel Liu, Nathan Montgomery, Robert Stewart and Tina Wang. The F-M students are among 16,000 students nationwide who qualified for the scholarship program by scoring among the highest in their respective states on the Preliminary Standardized Achievement Test (PSAT).

Nearly 90 percent of the nation’s semifinalists are expected to be named finalists who will then compete for one of 7,500 National Merit Scholarships totaling about $31 million. To become a finalist and be considered for the national scholarship, students must submit an application detailing their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

The program’s finalists and Merit Scholars will be named in spring 2019.

F-M High School seniors Leila Badul-Malak, Matthew Crovella, Sarah Duntley, Nicolas Gascon, Laura Haight, Edward Kinslow, Daniel Li, Alexandru Mihaila, Annaliese Ouyang, Luca Pieples, Alex Talarico and Angela Wu were named Commended Students based on their 2017 Preliminary Standardized Achievement Test (PSAT)/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (NMSQT) scores.

The 2019 cohort of Commended Students placed among the top five percent of more than 1.6 million students who entered the competition by taking the PSAT/NMSQT. About 34,000 Commended Students nationwide are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise, according to a NMSC press release.

