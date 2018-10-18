ESM names seven to Athletic Hall of Fame

The East Syracuse Minoa Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced that seven individuals are in its seventh class of ESM Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. Honorees are Nancy Cato (Minoa HS), Tyler Dattmore (2009), Craig Gilkey (2001), Dan O’Shea (2001), Mark Powell (Other – former athletic trainer), Scott Shaw (1999) and Brittany Siechen (2009).

Induction activities are on Saturday, January 19. The honorees will be introduced at 3:45 p.m. during halftime of the boys varsity basketball home game against F-M at ESM Central High School. This will be followed by the official plaque unveiling in the Hall of Fame lobby outside the gym.

The unveiling is free and open to the community. Each plaque will include the inductee’s picture with a list of their accomplishments.

A dinner, reception and formal inductions are planned starting at 5:45 p.m. at Barbagallo’s in East Syracuse. Tickets are $35 to attend the ceremony. Those interested should contact: Michael Albanese, 5815 Calico Circle, East Syracuse, NY, 13057, by December 1.

Anyone with questions or who is interested in being a patron/advertiser should call the ESM athletic office at 315-434-3301 or email: kstuper@esmschools.org or mclonan@esmschools.org.

