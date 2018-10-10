Wheel Days 2018 ‘Just Cruise-In’ results announced

Just Cruise-in 2018 Best of Show Winner Vaugh Catlin, left, accepting the trophy from Ray McClain. (submitted photo)

On Sunday, Sept. 30, over 132 show vehicles cruised on to the Madison County Fairgrounds in Brookfield to join “Just Cruise-In 2018,” an event that is held in conjunction with the Annual Wheel Days. The first 70 vehicles to arrive received dash plaques and over 50 vehicles received goodie bags for their efforts.

The vehicles fortunate enough to accumulate the most votes were rewarded with trophies.

▪ Best of Show: 1971 Opel GT owned by Vaugh Catlin of West Winfield.

▪ Driver’s 1st Choice: 1940 Ford Pickup owned by Jeff Kriener of Smyrna.

▪ Driver’s 2nd Choice: 1971 El Camino owned by Vinny Jacopelle of Frankfort.

▪ People’s 1st Choice: 1960 Ford F100 owned by Beau Wilson of Blossvale.

▪ People’s 2nd Choice: 1933 Chevy Sedan owned by Bill Kroth of Canastota.

▪ Sponsor Choice: 1956 Dodge Custom owned by Bob & Margaret Diable of Madison.

The organizers would like to thank all of our sponsors, volunteers, participants, and patrons.

All the winner’s photos can be found on Facebook: Just Cruise-In.

For more information about events at the Madison County Fairgrounds visit madisoncountyfairny.com.

