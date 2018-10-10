Six CBA students named commended students

Pictured with President Brother Joseph Jozwiak FSC, far left, and Principal Matt Keough, far right, are, from left: Aidan Wheeler, Katherine Oyer, Peter Assaf, Ayooluwa Oguntola, Katelyn Wendt and Estelle Khairallah. (submitted photo)

Six Christian Brothers Academy students have been named Commended Students in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Seniors Peter Assaf, Estelle Khairallah, Ayooluwa Oguntola, Katherine Oyer, Katelyn Wendt and Aidan Wheeler are among the approximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation who are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise.

Although they will not continue in the 2019 competition for National Merit Scholarship Awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2019 competition by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

“The young men and women being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

