Zecca receives NYS Solid Waste Manager Achievement Award

Oct 05, 2018 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

James A. Zecca, right, was honored this week in receiving the NYS Solid Waste Managers Achievement Award. (submitted photo)

James A. Zecca was honored this week in receiving the NYS Solid Waste Managers Achievement Award from fellow Solid Waste Managers and other Solid Waste Professionals at their annual Fall Conference in Lake Placid.

Zecca retired in May of 2018 as Solid Waste Director for Madison County Department of Solid Waste after 30 years of service.

The solid waste achievement award is designed to recognize an outstanding leader in the field of solid waste, or an outstanding program. This is a way to bring exceptional programs to the attention of members throughout the state.

The individual awarded (or one representative from the awarded agency) will receive a plaque and a free registration to either the March training course, or fall conference, their choice.

Nominees will be reviewed by the Executive Committee of the NYSASWM board, and the award will take place at the fall conference.

Caz school district hires school safety officer
