Schotz to receive Hannah G. Solomon Award

Cheryl Schotz

The National Council of Jewish Women, Greater Syracuse Section At-Large, is honoring Cheryl Schotz, of Manlius, as the recipient of the 2018 Hannah G. Solomon Award.

The award will be presented at a luncheon on Monday, Oct. 8, at Justin’s Grill, 6400 Yorktown Circle, East Syracuse. Registration will start at 11:30 a.m., with the luncheon and program beginning at noon sharp and ending by 1:30 p.m. Reservations are $36 per person.

At the luncheon, the Greater Syracuse Section At-Large of National Council of Jewish Women will continue its efforts on behalf of youngsters in Central New York. Guests have been asked to bring children’s items to donate to McCarthy@Beard, a program run by the Syracuse City School District.

The Hannah G. Solomon Award is a national award presented by individual sections of NCJW. The award is named for the founder of NCJW and is given to women who have demonstrated exceptional service to both the Jewish community and the community-at-large.

For many years, Schotz has been someone who has assumed a variety of roles and responsibilities in both the Syracuse and Jewish communities.

A native of Shreveport, La., Schotz spent most of her childhood in Maryland before attending the University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Hygiene. Returning to Maryland after graduating, she met her husband, Irv, married, and moved to Syracuse.

She became active in the community, joining National Council of Jewish Women and Women’s American ORT, and was ORT President. Schotz learned about the Syracuse area and she got her real estate license. She is currently a licensed associate broker with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Still active in the Central New York community, Schotz is on the board of the Jewish Federation of CNY, having co-chaired the Allocations Committee for Federation, and the process of changing how Federation funds are allocated; the Jewish Community Foundation; and the Greater Manlius Chamber of Commerce, and is a past president of that organization.

This past year, Schotz and her family established a tutoring support system for elementary children, The Michelle Schotz Memorial Endowment – Remembering Her Forever – From Caterpillar to Butterfly, in memory of daughter, Michelle.

For more information or to make a reservation and/or send a tribute card honoring Cheryl, contact Marlene Holstein at 315-446-7648 by October 2.

