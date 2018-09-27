Feldman to receive Ovation Award

Vicki Feldman

On Thursday evening, October 18, the Syracuse Sounds of Music Association will present the annual Ovation Award to Vicki Feldman, of Manlius, for her advocacy, dedication and commitment to the Central New York music community.

The awards dinner and silent auction will take place at the Genesee Grande Hotel, 1060 E. Genesee Street, Syracuse, beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will be musical entertainment by a Symphoria ensemble.

A graduate of the Syracuse University School of Art, Feldman has been a freelance graphic designer in the Syracuse area for many years, and began providing graphic design and event planning services to a number of non-profit organizations. Her involvement with the Central New York music community began when she joined the Syracuse Symphony Association’s (SSA) Board of Directors in 2001, becoming vice-president in 2006, and president in 2008.

The SSA became the springboard to further involvement with other CNY music and cultural organizations, including support of the musicians of the interim orchestra that became Symphoria.

When the SSA reorganized in 2011 to become the Syracuse Sounds of Music Association, Inc., Feldman remained active on the newly formed SSMA Board of Directors, serving as president from 2016-18.

She has been on the Temple Concord Board of Directors since 2013, and currently serves as a vice president and fundraising chair. She has organized the Temple’s Regina F. Goldenberg Cultural Series for the past 10 years and was instrumental in organizing the 2015 performance of Itzhak Perlman with Symphoria.

Feldman has served on the boards of Syracuse Opera’s Aria Society and Menorah Park. She has been the festival coordinator for the Jewish Music and Cultural Festival, and, for the past 11 years, arts and crafts co-director at the Hospice of CNY’s grief camp for kids, “Camp Healing Hearts” for four days in August each year, and has been a member of the Syracuse Pops Chorus for the past 10 years, and is currently a board member.

The Syracuse Sounds of Music Association is a non-profit organization that, through fundraising events and the Encore Thrift Shop in Fayetteville, awards grant funds to Central New York non-profit music organizations each year in December. At the SSMA Annual Meeting in June, $1000 scholarships are awarded to two area high school seniors planning to study instrumental, vocal or music education in college.

Reservations for “Music Matters” are required by October 9, and can be made by mail or online. Information about the SSMA, “Music Matters,” awards, and scholarships can be found on the Syracuse Sounds of Music Association, Inc. website: syracusesoundsofmusic.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story