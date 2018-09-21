Two MPH seniors are National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists

Manlius Pebble Hill Seniors Jack Murray and Grace Zhang have been named semifinalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program. They were selected on the basis of their scores on the PSAT exam, which each year is taken by 1.6 million students. According to the National Merit® Scholarship Corporation, “semifinalists are the highest scorers in each of the 50 states and represent less than one percent of each state’s high school seniors.”

These students will now continue in the competition to become finalists, with an opportunity to win a National Merit Scholarship Program award. Finalists will be announced in the spring, when some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships will be awarded worth over $31 million.

