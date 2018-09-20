National exhibition will feature artwork by F-M students

Sep 20, 2018 Jason Emerson Achievers, Eagle Bulletin
Artwork recently produced by two Fayetteville-Manlius High School students will be on display this year at the U.S. Department of Education’s Art.Write.Now exhibition in Washington, D.C.
The gallery, which is set to open with a Sept. 14 ribbon-cutting ceremony, will feature “the best of the best:” 80 art pieces that have been recognized as the 2018 National Scholastic Art & Writing Awards’ front-runners. Designs by F-M student-artists Sydney Ashby, a junior, and Lisa Zhou, a senior, are part of this elite group.
Last spring, Sydney and Lisa each received Gold Key awards in the national arts competition, which received more than 350,000 works for judging at the regional level through more than 100 local affiliates of the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers Alliance in 29 categories, including poetry, painting, architecture, short story, fashion design and more.
In addition to a Gold Key, Lisa also achieved an American Visions Award. Students who received Gold Key and American Visions awards were recognized for their artistic achievements in the national competition during a June 7 ceremony at Carnegie Hall.
Sydney and Lisa’s work will next be on display at the Art.Write.Now D.C. exhibition – a curated show featuring visual art works and the Best Teen Writing anthology from the 2018 National Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. It runs Sept. 14 through Aug. 9, 2019.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
