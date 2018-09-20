 

Local students honored by colleges, universities

Sep 20, 2018 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

Local students honored by colleges, universities

Samuel Braun, of Cazenovia, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies from Cazenovia College.

Garret Hansen, of Cazenovia, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and homeland security studies from Cazenovia College.

Mitchell McCullough, of Cazenovia, graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in fashion design from Cazenovia College.

Ty Zelinsky, of New Woodstock, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies from Cazenovia College.

Molly A. Carges, of Cazenovia, was named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Niagara University.

Matthew McLaughlin, of Cazenovia, will enter SUNY Oswego as a freshman in fall 2018 and intends to major in accounting.

Kayli Regan, of Cazenovia, will enter SUNY Oswego as a freshman in fall 2018 and intends to major in (undeclared at this time).

Richard E. Smith, of Cazenovia, will enter SUNY Oswego as a freshman in fall 2018 and intends to major in graphic design.

Matthew Stanford, of Cazenovia, will enter SUNY Oswego as a freshman in fall 2018 and intends to major in studio art at SUNY Oswego.

Sara Collier, of Cazenovia, has reserved a place as a transfer student at SUNY Oswego for fall 2018 classes. Collier last attended SUNY Morrisville and intends to major in public relations at Oswego.

Maggie Michaelle Bintz, of New Woodstock, graduated from Clemson University on Aug. 10, with a Master of Science in biological sciences.

 

